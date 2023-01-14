The Blacklist season 10: The split-season questions…

We’re just over a month away from The Blacklist season 10 and yet, there still isn’t a lot of details all about what lies ahead.

What do we know so far? Well, for starters, it is now going to air at 10:00 p.m. Easter on February 26 rather than 8:00. Meanwhile, it is still going to run for 22 episodes, but that doesn’t mean that you are going to be getting all of them in consecutive order.

We’ll admit that we’ve wondered about a split-season plan for a while with this show, where NBC could air the first half of the season this winter / spring and save the second half down the road. If the episodes aired once a week all the way through, we wouldn’t see the finale into a good stretch into the summer. We’ve seen the James Spader drama air at that point in the year before, but it’s never a guarantee. That could come down to how deeply the network really cares about the live ratings, and they may not given that this really is not this show’s bread and butter most of the time.

The biggest reason why we don’t want the show split up is simply this: If NBC doesn’t want to air season 10 straight through, it’s hard to imagine an easy landing spot for the second part in the fall, especially with NFL football back on the schedule. Instead, we could be stuck waiting around until winter 2024, and we have a hard time thinking that anyone wants that.

In the end, let’s just make our plea clear: Just give us all of season 10 straight through. Save 2024 for a season 11, if NBC elects to move forward with another chapter of the show.

What do you think the impact is going to be of The Blacklist season 10 getting another timeslot?

