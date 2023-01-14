Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: First look at Adult Lottie!

There are a number of things to be excited about about as we prepare for Yellowjackets season 2 to eventually arrive over at Showtime. Is Lottie at the top of the list?

Based on what we saw at the end of the first season, it is easy to wonder if this character is the long-term Big Bad. All signs point to her being the Antler Queen long-term in the past, and we know that she believes herself to have some sort of spiritual power. She could easily become a cult leader, and someone to fear even after the soccer team returned to society.

If you head over here, you can see via the official Yellowjackets Twitter a series of photos featuring the older version of the character, appearing for the first time this season. Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Simone Kessell has landed the pivotal role, and we have questions aplenty about who she’s still tied to and what her larger purpose is. Has she taken some of her practices to yet another level?

In general, we tend to think that season 2 is going to resolve some mysteries of season 1, while at the same time introducing some new ones. You have to prepare for more death and jaw-droppers, largely because they have been woven into almost everything we’ve seen so far.

When will we see a full trailer?

Yesterday, we had a chance to see a teaser featuring a number of key details all about what the future could hold — including the winter setting for the flashbacks. A larger trailer is most likely coming next month, and that’s something to 100% keep on your radar.

