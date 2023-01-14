Mayor of Kingstown season 2 premiere spoilers: The riot aftermath

Can you believe that the Mayor of Kingstown season 2 premiere is just a matter of hours away at this point? We’ve been waiting a while to see the Jeremy Renner series back, but it’s finally here!

Of course, don’t exactly expect that things are going to start off in some particularly quiet manner. There is SO much that the show has to deal with in the aftermath of the season 1 finale, including Mike trying to figure out how to change things within the prison. There is chaos, violence, and just about everything else you can think of. Resolving the chaos that unfolded last season is not going to be some one-season job; this is going to take some time, and you have to be prepared for that.

For now, here’s what we can say about the premiere: The title is “Never Missed a Pigeon,” and you can see the full synopsis below:

In the wake of the Kingstown Prison riot, violence and chaos ensue in the newly formed tent city. Mike and Bunny discuss what must be done to solve the leadership void on the inside. Kyle begins his new job with the Michigan State Police.

Hopefully, this will be the sort of episode that really gets people excited right away, and we tend to think that Paramount+ is going to rely heavily on this in the early going. After all, we have to remember that some of the other shows from the Taylor Sheridan world are not going to be around for a little while; Tulsa King just ended, Yellowstone is gone until the summer, and you will see 1923 stay on a break until we get around to February. Let’s just say that this is Mayor of Kingstown’s time to shine, and we certainly hope that it can live up to some of the hype it has generated for itself over the years.

Related – Get more news now when it comes to Mayor of Kingstown

What do you most want to see on the Mayor of Kingstown season 2 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some further updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







