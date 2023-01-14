Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Impact of big win

At present, we are all still very-much in a spot where we are waiting to get a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date at Paramount Network. Obviously, we’d love to get it at some point in the next couple of months, but we already recognize that this is not going to happen.

Go ahead and remember this first and foremost: The next six episodes of season 5 have yet to even start filming. That could happen later this month and from there, the series will get itself prepared for a summer launch.

With everything above being said, we do think there are still some pretty interesting conversations to be had when it comes to potential return dates. Take, for starters, whether Paramount Network will be incentivized to push things forward even faster following Kevin Costner’s big Golden Globe win. Without question, this was a huge feather in the cap of the show! Yellowstone has gotten some love from awards shows over the years, but not anywhere near on the same level as some cable contemporaries.

While it may be tantalizing to try and bring Yellowstone back sooner thanks to this awards-show love, we still don’t think that, in the end, it’s going to happen, and for a number of reasons. For one, this is not one of those shows that really should be rushed. In the end, we tend to think that it’s infinitely better when the cast and crew take their time to figure all of this out. Also, let’s remember that if Yellowstone returns after June, there’s a chance that season 5 could be considered in TWO different Emmy cycles! That’s actually far more beneficial for those who care about nominations and wins. (Honestly, though, we don’t think most fans care all that much; they love the show regardless.)

