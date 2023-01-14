The Bear season 2 premiere date: Exec on long wait ahead

Following the big Golden Globe win for Jeremy Allen White earlier this week, when are we going to see The Bear season 2 premiere? It’s a question a lot of people have! However, it’s also not one with a clear answer at the moment.

How ambiguous is the show’s future? Let’s just say that even one of Hulu’s top executives is unsure as to when it will come back right now. Speaking per Variety, here is what Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, had to say on the subject:

You’d have to ask [FX boss] John Landgraf. John and his team have an incredible slate. I know it’s a show that I personally — as a fan, and also just because of Hulu — get tons of feedback and questions about it. But only he knows the schedule. We work as a team to really support each other’s shows and have this incredible offering for our subscribers. But in terms of the specifics, you should talk to John.

So even though Erwich and Landgraf work for the same company, this just goes to show you that the biggest focus is absolutely going to remain on the end product rather than a specified time that the show has to come back. While The Bear does stream on Hulu, it is by all accounts really an FX show; with that, it does fall more under his own purview. We think that Landgraf probably has a sense of when he would like to have new episodes on the service but in reality, it comes down to when episodes are completed and this is not a process that can or really should be rushed.

Hopefully, we just get a chance to see something more from this show before the year wraps up.

