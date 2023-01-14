Succession season 4 premiere date: Is filming still going on?

As we await news on a Succession season 4 premiere date at HBO, there is one big subject to dive in here: Is filming still happening? As you would imagine, this is a pretty important component to whether or not we can see new episodes soon! Typically, shows at this network don’t premiere until months after production wraps, as that gives the editors time to do a lot of their magic behind the scenes.

We do think that the Jeremy Strong – Brian Cox series is still going to be coming to the network this spring, as that was previously announced. However, it doesn’t seem as though the show will be coming in the super-immediate future.

Without giving any spoilers away, we can tell you that filming has still been going on for the upcoming season over this past week. Given that the cast and crew have been at this since the summer, it feels fair to say that everyone is nearing the end of the road. That just doesn’t mean that we’ve reached that point yet, and there is clearly still some work to be done.

Because HBO does tend to be fairly secretive with a lot of their productions, don’t be shocked if they choose not to reveal much of anything when it comes to filming wrapping up. We may just have to assume whenever the cameras are no longer rolling. We still think a March premiere date could theoretically happen, but it would have to be really late in the month. April also remains a really strong possibility, especially since The Last of Us will be over long before then.

