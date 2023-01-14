AGT: All-Stars sneak peek: Viviana Rossi returns with aerial act

Just a matter of months removed from her first America’s Got Talent appearance, Viviana Rossi is officially back in action!

Today, NBC released a new preview for Monday’s AGT: All-Stars, where she makes it pretty clear that she is willing to take her aerial act to yet another level. How else do you explain her doing these remarkable stunts over a bed of fire? It’s the sort of thing that screams “danger” and that is what this show is looking for!

If there’s one thing working against Rossi at the moment, it’s the sheer number of other aerial acts this season that have done stunning things. Aidan Bryant is already through to the finale, and you could make the case that Alan Silva should have made it. The Bello Sisters are more of a strength act than an aerial one, but they fulfill similar purposes on the show. Will Viviana be compared to what these others are bringing to the table; or, will the judges try to diversify the sort of talent that advances? There is a lot to think about here.

What we do tend to think in general is that Rossi is a pretty outstanding performer and there is no denying that. It’s not easy to execute all of these moves flawlessly while also having great showmanship; we’ve seen time and time again that doing well at this show is more than just talent. You also need personality! The judges love her enough to give her a standing ovation but unless one of them give her a Golden Buzzer, it’s still going to be up to the super-fans to determine if she’s going to advance to the next round or not.

You can watch this new performance from Rossi over here.

