And Just Like That season 2 premiere date: An epic new tease!

If you weren’t excited enough for the eventual premiere of And Just Like That season 2, you have another reason to be today!

In a new post on Instagram, the series and star / executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker revealed a new image of Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan, the oh-so-famous one-time love interest played by John Corbett. While Carrie eventually married Big, we know what happened to him at the start of the HBO Max series. There’s been some chatter out there for a good while that Aidan would be making an appearance on the upcoming season and now, we’ve seen him in the flesh!

Of course, the fact that the two characters are holding hands is very curious … but what will it mean in the long-term? Of course, we understand if you’ve got some major questions on that.

So when will you actually have a chance to see new episodes? Of course, that’s another thing we are still left to wonder about for a good while. The earliest that we would anticipate the show coming back on the air is in the late spring, at least based on the hints that have been scattered throughout the internet. Given that the Aidan reveal post on Instagram contained no mention of a premiere date, we do still tend to think we’re going to be waiting a good while to see what’s next and ultimately, we’re okay with that. Don’t good things come to those who wait? We just hope that all of the main characters have some time in the spotlight … but it’s still going to be bittersweet diving into this world again following the death of Willie Garson.

Related – Go ahead and get all sorts of other news on And Just Like That

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Carrie and Aidan moving into And Just Like That season 2 on HBO Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







