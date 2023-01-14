Criminal Minds: Evolution cast reacts to season 2 renewal!

If you missed the big news earlier this week, let’s celebrate again — a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is officially coming! We had to wait a few weeks for the renewal news to come in but now, it’s finally here!

With that in mind, why not turn this over to the cast? They are the people who have lived with these characters for so many years and at this point, it’s just nice to hear them all celebrate the big announcement. Take a look at everything some of them had to say below…

Paget Brewster – I f—–g love our show! I’ve worked a long time, the good, the bad, the ugly. I’ve scrapped & saved my money and known it could all end any day. ⁦[Criminal Minds]⁩ is the best and I want more. Thank you, our loyal fans, for making this show survive again!

Aisha Tyler – “Off to get the bad guy for another season…”

Kirsten Vangsness – “My. Yes. Please. Thank you. X1000 If you’ve not been over to watch us this season of [Criminal Minds] please come and catch up tonight, we have a brand new episode. My every pore brims with appreciation to work with such fireballs of camera magnetism.”

Remember…

We are still not done with the first season of the show! There are a number of episodes still to go and after that, we hope to get some more news on the next chapter. Of course, we’re hoping that we will be able to see Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney stop by at some point — why wouldn’t we want that? You never know what could happen…

What are you already hoping to see when it comes to a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

