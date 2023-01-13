Hunters season 3 renewal: Why isn’t it happening?

Following the big premiere of Hunters season 2 today at Prime Video, we come bearing a pretty darn big question: Why is there no season 3?

Of course, we’re sure that there are some people who would want something more from this cast, but for weeks now we’ve known that season 2 would be the final one — if the key art above is not any indication of that. This is a show that had a long break from the end of season 1 to the start of season 2, and there is a chance that this played a role in the decision. The same could be said for some sort of change when it comes to what the streaming service’s priorities are at the end of the day. They may not want to pay for another season, or they just determined that the viewership at this point may not justify more.

In general, two seasons is pretty short for a drama series, but there’s no doubt it could be worse. Just remember that there are so many streaming services at this point that ultimately don’t get that second season at all! We’re fairly grateful to even have what we do right now, since we easily acknowledge that things could be so much worse. (Honestly, we wonder how many people are even going to be aware that the show is back on the air today — it hasn’t exactly had a flurry of publicity all around it.)

Our hope is that over the course of the weeks and months to come, we are going to be able to get some more news on what this cast is up to. In a situation like this where the cast ends up wrapping up a show earlier than some expect, you want nothing more than to see them move on to some other things.

