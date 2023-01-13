The Blacklist season 10: The impact of timeslot change

If case you missed some of the big news when it comes to The Blacklist season 10, you’re going to be seeing the James Spader drama air later on Sunday nights than first planned. Originally, the show was going to premiere at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 26. Now, the plan is for it to air two hours later at 10:00. This will be the timeslot for at least the first part of the season; it remains to be seen if this season will air into the summer, or go on some big hiatus until later on down the road.

So will this timeslot be helpful or hurtful to the show? There are at least a few things that are worth breaking down further within this piece…

First and foremost, let’s start off by noting this: 10:00 p.m. is going to be a pretty rough go in terms of live / same-day ratings. A lot of viewers go to bed early on Sundays, and there is a reasonable amount of competition in between shows like NCIS: Los Angeles and everything on cable. On the flip side, we don’t think that NBC will have super-high expectations for the show at this time. It could be the sort of thing that helps it stay put, plus of course airing after a decent lead-in via Magnum PI.

The biggest challenge we see the network facing is actually the same one that it had before the timeslot change: Making viewers aware, yet again, that the show is in a different place. It has switched spots around so regularly that there is understandably some confusion that is out there! We’re not sure when or even if that will stop. The main thing to be hopeful for when it comes to season 11 is that this show does generate a ton of streaming revenue, and that could lead to studio Sony offering NBC a pretty solid deal to keep it on the air.

