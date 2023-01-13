Shark Tank: Cabinet Health, Wildwonder, Kinfield, Metric Mate

Tonight, another new Shark Tank episode is going to arrive, and this one with Cabinet Health, Wildwonder, Kinfield, and Metric Mate could stand out for a few different reasons!

Where do we start? Well, you’ve got a guest shark present in Tony Xu, who knows a lot about building a brand from the ground up thanks to DoorDash. Many of the companies coming into the show tonight share a common theme: Health. They revolve around working out better, taking care of the planet, or taking care of your own skin.

For a few more details, plus product links, check out the synopsis below:

“1411” – Tony Xu, DoorDash CEO and co-founder of the largest food delivery service in America, makes his first appearance in the Tank as a guest Shark. First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from San Francisco who presents her clean beauty brand alternative aimed at protecting you while in the great outdoors. Entrepreneurs from Atlanta introduce their innovative technology designed to help maximize your workout and progress at the gym, while an entrepreneur from San Francisco trusts her gut and hopes the Sharks do too with her modern twist on a traditional healthy beverage. Last into the Tank are entrepreneurs from New York City who want to make a dent in the growing plastic waste problem with their sustainable health care product line on an all-new episode of “Shark Tank,” airing FRIDAY, JAN. 13 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

Cabinet Health – No doubt, this is a really ambitious idea: A company out to reduce plastic waste from over-the-counter medications thanks to glass, stackable containers. You can buy medicine directly through them with the same active ingredients as the big brand, without having to do something harmful for the environment.

Metric Mate – Using just your phone, you can have a better way to measure and analyze workout data. The company has designed their system to make workouts more consistent and steady, where much of the data is at your fingertips.

Kinfield – These are products designed for the great outdoors — think bug spray and sunscreen. What makes them stand out? It’s a clean product powered by plants, and you can use with while feeling good about the world around you.

Wildwonder – The company touts their product as “world’s first sparkling prebiotic + probiotic beverage for gut health.” They come in a wide range of flavors (of course), and give you a good alternative to the myriad of other, more generic drinks in this particular category.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates now on Shark Tank

What do you want to see on Shark Tank tonight when it comes to Cabinet Health, Wildwonder, Kinfield, and Metric Mate?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







