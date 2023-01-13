The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: Possible news soon?

Is there a chance that we will finally get some more information on The Morning Show season 3 in just a matter of days? It goes without saying, but absolutely we want that!

So where should we start things off in this particular report? By noting, of course, that the show has been in production for several months! While this is a welcome sign that we’re inching closer to a premiere date, we’re also still months away. We’ve noted already that we think that a summer start feels the most likely, both in terms of the production timeline and everything else that Apple TV+ has on their plate right now.

Next week, we’re excited to say that the streaming service can really address this for themselves. On January 18, they will be present at the TCA Winter Press Tour. For those unaware, this is where networks and streaming services stand in front of reporters and discuss their slate — while answering some questions along the way. This is an opportunity for executives to address the state of The Morning Show and some of the plans for the future. Will they discuss the possibility that this is the final season, provided that Reese Witherspoon as another gig on the way? Sure, just as they could also discuss potentially when the show will come back.

If you are thinking that there will be a specific premiere date for the show revealed at this panel, you’re going to be disappointed. We’re still too far away! However, they could very well indicate it is back in the summer — or, if they are feeling especially ambitious, give us a precise month.

When will we get an exact date?

If we were to prognosticate this for a moment, we’d say that the most likely scenario is that we’re going to learn at some point in the late spring — maybe around the time Ted Lasso is nearing the end.

