New Amsterdam series finale spoilers: Daniel Dae Kim returns

For the upcoming New Amsterdam series finale on NBC next week, you’re going to see a handful of familiar faces. Apparently, one of them just so happens to be Daniel Dae Kim’s character of Cassian Shin.

According to a new report from TV Insider, the former Hawaii Five-0 and Lost star will be featured in at least one of the upcoming two January 17 episodes, where he will be one of many doctors trying to help a rare disease that is almost impossible to treat. Shin was a unique doctor when it came to both his methods and style and, of course, that led to him occasionally clashing with some other doctors on staff.

Even if this is a small appearance, we’re glad to see Kim back to give some more closure to this character’s arc. If you remember, the initial introduction to the character was from an episode that was largely scrapped due to the global health crisis; this created a good bit of confusion surrounding how things first began. It was such a difficult time for just about every show out there, especially one that has medicine woven so much into its DNA with just about every line.

We’ve noted this before and in general, we don’t think that there is anything more difficult than trying to create the proper series finale. Just think about all of the various things you struggle with, whether it be conjuring up the right ending or trying to figure out the right guest stars and cameos. We do think that there will be a message of hope in the finale, and to go along with it, the message of “how can I help?” will be there as much as it has through the entire series.

