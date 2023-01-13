SWAT season 6 episode 11 spoilers: A look ahead to ‘Atonement’

Are you excited to learn a little bit more about SWAT season 6 episode 11? Let’s just say there’s a lot to be excited about here!

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and rejoice the fact that next week, we are getting on CBS the third episode in a row! This is a rather nice run we’re on at the moment, and we are certainly hoping it continues through most of the winter — a great time when it comes to generating some good ratings. As someone who very much wants a season 7 down the road, we welcome that and then some! (The show also performs well in streaming.)

Without further ado here, let’s just go ahead and get into the story. Below, you can check out the full SWAT season 6 episode 11 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

“Atonement” – The SWAT team participates in a joint task force with the FBI when a car bombing has ties to a terrorist group planning an attack in Los Angeles. Also, a tragedy from Deacon’s past gives insight into the origins of his faith, and Luca and his brother, Terry (Ryan Hurst), battle over a new family revelation, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Jan. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

From our vantage point, the thing we’re the most curious about in this episode is the opportunity to learn more about Luca and Deacon away from the job. We recognize very much that SWAT does action sequences better than almost anyone; yet, it’s the personal stories that really allow this show to have people coming back for more week in and week out.

Related – Go ahead and get some further news on SWAT, including a few other details all about the future

What are you the most excited to check out entering SWAT season 6 episode 11 on CBS?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other news down the road. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







