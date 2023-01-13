Virgin River season 5 premiere date: What’s happening at Netflix?

What is going on at Netflix right now when it comes to Virgin River season 5? Within this piece, we’ll try to take a peek behind the curtain at what the streaming service is thinking and planning.

For those who aren’t aware, scheduling for a billion-dollar company like this is no easy feat; they put a lot of thought into it from top to bottom. For a show like this one, they likely are circling potential return dates several months in advance; they may have a few circled on the metaphorical calendar right now.

So why not share some of this news publicly? There are a few reasons for that. Take, for starters, the fact that thinking can change. There are factors that come in with scheduling that are outside of Netflix’s control and they have to be able to pivot for some of those. The last thing that any company wants to do is announce a date and then have to update all of their promotional artwork later; it’s an unnecessary financial cost, and you are causing confusion with your subscribers.

Another thing that Netflix is thinking a lot about is consistency. Virgin River has been a July show for years. We know that the streamer has some hits like Squid Game, Stranger Things, and The Witcher that are far too ambitious visually to have an annual release; they value the few shows that are able to achieve that. It allows for some reliability and we really think that they want to give viewers that here. It’s why we still think that season 5 will premiere in six months’ time, even if production is already done and the episodes could come out sooner.

Netflix, as a company, does tend to believe that good things come to those who wait. They also want to give Alexandra Breckenridge and the rest of the cast their own moment in the sun, and not put them too close to some of their other hits. In the end, 100% they have a lot to think about; we just hope that they release some sort of official date here in the spring.

