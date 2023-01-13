Magnum PI season 5: What the season 6 ‘change’ means

If you missed it, yesterday there was some pretty exciting news that surfaced within the world of Magnum PI season 5. After all, there are going to be two episodes airing on the same exact night! We’re going to have an epic premiere event on February 19, and then there are going to be at least eight more episodes coming through the rest of the late winter and spring.

The main subject we want to get to today is something that we know has created some confusion all over the internet: What’s going on with season 6. Let’s try to clear some of that up within.

First and foremost, we begin with this: You will still be getting 20 episodes coming up. That hasn’t changed. The potential air dates may not change, either. Part 1 of season 5 could air this year and part 2 (originally designated “season 6”) could still air in 2023. It’s really too early to tell what will happen with the second half. If the ratings are strong for the first batch of episodes — NBC is promoting it hard in hopes for that — we could see the show brought back in the fall. That could then give then an opportunity to renew the show for more and air those episodes in the winter / spring of 2024. Like we said, this is all just conjecture at this point, but labeling these 20 episodes as season 5 gives the network more options, in the event they opt for a shorter hiatus.

One other thing to think about here? These two halves will most likely be connected in some way; we’re certainly expecting a couple of elements from the first part of the season to bleed over to the next.

In the end, very little is changing when it comes to how many episodes we’re getting; this is more about how NBC labels them. If there’s a larger impact down the road, we’ll clue you in then.

