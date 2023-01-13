The Boys season 4 spoilers: A ‘disgusting’ tease

Just in case you needed a tease for The Boys season 4 that is perfectly in line with what you expect from this show, we’ve got you covered.

So where do we start things off here? Let’s turn things over to VFX supervisor and associate producer Stephen Fleet, who had the following to say on the subject per Twitter: “I think I just saw the most disgusting thing I have seen working in this business thus far.”

So what in the world can this be? We have to remind you, first and foremost, what we saw when it comes to Termite back at the start of season 3. How is anything going to top that? We tend to think that this moment was even more shocking than what we saw a few episodes later involving a certain party, one that a lot of people were waiting to see for some time. (Also, the Timothy incident was so horrifying that we weren’t even able to look at it for long.)

One of the biggest things to consider right now when it comes to The Boys is that more than likely, there is a constant pressure to make things bigger and more shocking with each passing year. If there is anything that we’d pump the brakes on when it comes to the “disgusting” stuff to come, this is it. You don’t want to be in a position where you create something graphic and not have it be tied somehow to things going on in the story. Everything needs to be grounded, even in a super-insane show like this.

How shocking do you think that things are going to get leading into The Boys season 4?

