Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS with season 13 episode 10?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive into season 13 episode 10 in the near future? Of course we anticipate that there will be chances to see more of the Reagans this month, especially since it would be rather strange if there weren’t. Just consider how much stronger the ratings tend to be in January!

Luckily, this is where the good news can start rolling in — you will have a chance to see a new episode airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, and we tend to think that it will be one of the more memorable ones we’ve been able to see in some time. “Fake It ‘Til You Make It” will give us an opportunity to learn a little bit more about Frank’s latest struggle against the Mayor, plus also see a cop impersonator at the streets. Meanwhile, Erin could face one of her bigger challenges yet, as she tries to figure out whether she has to be someone outside of herself in order to be the next District Attorney.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Fake It ‘Til You Make It” – Jamie and his new intel team officer infiltrate a high-tech car smuggling ring. Also, Frank faces off against the city’s transit chief over a new mayoral solo police patrol program that is causing officer injuries on the job; Eddie asks Danny to help her bust a cop impersonator; and Erin hires an image consultant to help with her D.A. campaign, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Remember that there’s also another new episode on January 20 — that’s something we will have some more insight on a little later in the evening.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news when it comes to Blue Bloods right away

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 13 episode 10 on CBS?

Go ahead and share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — this is the best way to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







