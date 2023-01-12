The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Who no further details?

Why aren’t we getting any further information right now in regards to The Gilded Age and a season 2 premiere date? We recognize, at least on some level, that the demand is going to be there to see more of the show immediately. Unfortunately, we know we’re going to be left waiting for at least a couple of months, if not longer.

Let’s just go ahead and frame this as follows: If we were going to get the Julian Fellowes drama back at some point this winter, we probably would have heard an announcement by now! We actually tend to think May is a more likely start given that Perry Mason is coming to HBO in March, and it is taking the timeslot that The Gilded Age had for the time it was on the air last year.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and get to the following question: Why isn’t the network giving us any specifics at all right now? It would absolutely be nice to at least have a sense of a few different things, including what specific month we could see the show back in. They did do something like this leading up to the start of Perry Mason, and they could still do something here, too! Be on the lookout for that sort of thing over the next couple of months; if HBO doesn’t narrow anything down by March, they probably will not and are going to just keep you waiting instead.

No matter when the show premieres, we do think there’s going to be a rather robust campaign around it. After all, there’s no reason not to give us something in that vein! We are talking about an extremely popular show with a great producer, and also one with potential for growth. There’s also plenty of escapism to be found through each and every episode.

