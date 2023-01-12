Criminal Minds: Evolution renewed for season 2 at Paramount+!

If you have been hoping for some news on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2, the wait is officially over!

Today, mere hours after the show returned from its holiday break, Paramount+ confirmed that additional episodes of the one-time CBS hit are coming. Not only that, but Deadline reports that the plan is for more episodes to start up production this year. While a renewal was never a foregone conclusion, there have been hopeful signs around it for quite some time — especially with producers openly talking about ideas and hopes for the next chapter of the story.

In a statement today, here is what Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, had to say on the subject:

“We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season … The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+ and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements. There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season and we can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store.”

When could season 2 premiere?

It is probably a little too early to tell, but we would imagine that we could see it at some point this fall, similar to when we ended up getting the first season. We’d obviously love the show before then, but we get the sense that Paramount+ likes their routine and that includes having a number of their shows kick off at roughly the same time year in and year out.

Now, we just have to sit back and hope that Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney could return for the next chapter.

What do you think about Criminal Minds: Evolution getting a season 2 renewal at this point?

