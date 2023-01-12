Walker: Independence season 1 episode 9 spoilers: New dangers

After tonight’s big return to The CW, are you curious to learn a little bit more in regards to Walker: Independence season 1 episode 9? If the answer to this question is a “yes,” we sure do not blame you. There is a lot of fantastic stuff coming from start to finish!

First and foremost, remember that the title for this hour is “Strange Bedfellows” and over the course of it, one Abby Walker is going to have a lot to think about. Is Katherine McNamara’s character going to start to unravel? It wouldn’t be that much of a shock, based largely on everything that we’ve seen so far. Things are only going to get more intense from here on out, so prepare for a few jaw-droppers — plus opportunities to learn a little bit more about certain characters’ past.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full season 1 episode 9 synopsis below right now:

THE MONSTROUS AND THE BEAUTIFUL – Abby (Katherine McNamara) starts to question everything she thought to be true, much to the dismay of her friends. Kai (Lawrence Kao) thinks he’s seen a ghost when an unexpected person from his past appears in Independence, which makes Kate (Katie Findlay) suspicious. Gus (Philemon Chambers), Hoyt (Matt Barr) and Kate work together to help Kai, resulting in Gus making a move no one saw coming. The episode was written by Grace Ding and directed by Sheelin Choksey (#109). Original airdate 1/19/2023.

Remember…

This is a show that isn’t getting further installments beyond the thirteen that were initially ordered and with that in mind, the long-term future is absolutely in question! If you want to support this series getting another season, the best chance to do that is right now.

What do you think is going to happen with Abby, let alone some other characters, moving into Walker: Independence season 1 episode 9 on The CW?

