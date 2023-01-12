CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 12 return date hopes at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, doesn’t it make a lot of sense to want a CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 12 return date? We tend to think so! There’s so much to be excited about through the rest of the season, especially when it comes to what has been set up so far.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to swoop in and share a little bit of the bad news. There is no new episode on the air next week. Not only that, but we also know there’s not one the following week, either. What gives with this? Well, the reasoning here is pretty darn simple, and has to do with the network trying to save some of its stories for the all-important February sweeps ratings period. This is where a lot of broadcasters try to make a lot of ad revenue money, and new episodes always perform better than repeats.

Do we think that some of the best this season is being saved for down the road? Absolutely, but that probably doesn’t make anything altogether easy when it comes to the wait right now. We recognize that this is a substantially longer season than what we had last time, and that will allow them to balance out some of the case-of-the-week plots with things that hold long-term ramifications. Nothing has to be rushed, and there will be some stories that feel very much like vintage CSI.

At some point, is there going to be a chance to get a season 3 renewal? It goes without saying that we want it, but this is one of those things that is hard to put a real timeline on. The most important thing, at least for now, is that we all continue to watch and hope the ratings are strong enough.

