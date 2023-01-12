The Boys season 4 premiere date: Can we get more specific?

We don’t think that it would be some sort of mind-altering admission to say that we would like news on The Boys season 4 in the near future. How can we not? We are talking here about a show that has been hugely successful over the past three years and we already know that the cast and crew are deep (pun intended) on what is next.

So with all of that in mind, is it too much to want Prime Video to start to get a little more specific as to what the future could hold here? Personally, we don’t think so.

The first thing to clearly take now of is the fact that until production is done, the streaming service is not going to be altogether likely to share anything. Why? To be specific, they don’t really have to! Also, they won’t want to start narrowing a premiere date down until they know that they won’t be changing it down the road. The last thing anyone will want here is to create some false expectations.

Also, we don’t think that Prime Video will be getting more specific on anything until we get to the other side of the Gen V premiere later this year. After all, they don’t want anything to take away the attention on this show. From the streaming service’s standpoint right now, it’s all about giving us one thing at a time.

Be prepared…

Maybe around the late summer or so, we’ll get a better approximation as to when the next batch of episodes will be out … but probably not before then. We’re thinking that the series won’t be back until early next year, but we predict that mostly on the basis that there’s going to be a large campaign leading up to it.

Is there anything that you are especially hoping to check out when it comes to The Boys season 4?

Be sure to share your thoughts and hopes in the comments!

