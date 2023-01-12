Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 12 return date

After the new episode tonight on NBC, do you want to learn more about Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 12?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that you’re going to be waiting a little while to see what’s coming up next! Even though the franchise was just on hiatus, there is another one coming — it’s a pretty brief one, but a hiatus nonetheless. The plan is for the show to return with “Partners in Crime” on January 26.

Want to learn a little more about it? Then check out the full season 3 episode 12 synopsis:

01/26/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : After learning that an untouchable crime boss may have been behind her former partner’s death, Bell enlists the task force to take him down. Stabler is recruited for a secret mission of his own. TV-14

Of course, what makes this particular episode so compelling is just how personal it could be across the board. For starters, Bell has a chance to settle an old score … something that we tend to think that she’s going to be very much inclined to do! Yet, she also needs to be cognizant of the fact that she can’t get blinded by emotion … even if it’s understandable that someone like her would be in this particular situation.

As for Stabler, a secret mission could be exciting … but also pretty darn dangerous. Remember that if he gets too involved in a case, he could push everyone away and there are some huge problems that could come with that … at least to a certain extent. We’ll have to wait and see how long this secret mission lasts, or what some of the larger ramifications here are.

