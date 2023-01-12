The Last of Us season 1 episode 1 start time, more story specifics

The Last of Us season 1 episode 1 is just a matter of days away at this point. Isn’t that more or less the greatest of reliefs? We tend to think so. We have been waiting a long time to get to this point, and we tend to think that there is some big, epic stuff coming from start to finish here!

If you have played the video games, you already know what to expect here. For those who haven’t and want a super-brief description for what’s coming in the premiere, check out the recently-released synopsis below:

After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope.

The first episode will be airing on HBO at 9:00 p.m. Eastern and streaming concurrently on HBO Max; this is the network’s primo timeslot when it comes to big-ticket shows. This is the same spot that House of the Dragon, Euphoria, The White Lotus, and Succession have aired at in the past. This should give you a good sense of just how excited they are over the potential here.

If there is a surprise right now, it is that the premiere is currently poised to run for an hour and twenty-five minutes! There are multiple airings set on HBO the same night, just in case you don’t stream content and prefer to watch via traditional TV.

The biggest pressure the show faces

It is really two-fold. For starters, the creative team has to find a way to reinvigorate the post-apocalyptic thriller after more than a decade of The Walking Dead and other stuff in this genre. Also, they have to change people’s perceptions of video-game adaptations. Neither of these is all that easy.

