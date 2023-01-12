Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Will Netflix narrow it down?

Now that we know that a Wednesday season 2 is officially happening over at Netflix, this puts our mind partially at ease — even if it felt pretty much assured that the show was coming back. After all, how could it not? We’re talking here about a dominant force, and the strongest first-year show the streaming service has had since Squid Game.

So with the show coming back, we can focus in on the next important question — when we’re going to actually hear a little bit more! Just as you probably expected, this is not information that Netflix is going to give you right away. The next few months are going to be spent mostly preparing the story and by the spring, we at least hope that something will come out in regards to either filming or casting new characters. Then, by the summer or fall we’re crossing our fingers for some other specifics.

We can’t say that we’re altogether confident that we’ll have an exact premiere date come either September or October; however, don’t be shocked if there’s an approximate window at that point! Netflix will probably have a sense as to when they can deliver new episodes by that point; they still won’t narrow it down beyond that for a while, and that’s mostly because things can change. There’s a reason why we typically learn premiere dates two or three months in advance and that’s it; there is a risk that comes with announcing something too early, especially if you have to change things down the road.

So what’s our own approximation for season 2? We hope that it could surface in the spring of next year, but it all will depend on 1) when filming starts and 2) how long post-production could take. The latter may be expedited slightly now that the show’s a big hit, but producing great content can’t be rushed. That is, after all, when mistakes can happen.

