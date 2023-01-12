Young Sheldon season 6 episode 11 return date hopes at CBS

Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to know the Young Sheldon season 6 episode 11 return date at CBS — or, get a sense of it? There are a few things that are well-worth thinking about already on this subject!

So where do we start? We don’t want to keep you waiting, so let’s just go ahead and share the bad news. After getting some episodes for the first two weeks of January, we are set to have yet another hiatus — and this one will last through at least the rest of the month. CBS has already confirmed that there are repeats coming on both January 19 and January 26; the first episode back is in early February, and we are hoping to see something sooner rather than later.

The reason why there are no episodes the next couple of weeks may have a lot to do with February in general. This is a huge time for all major networks — there’s a reason it is deemed a necessary “sweeps” period. If you are the folks at CBS, you want to ensure that you garner some great ratings then with one of your most-popular shows.

While you wait for it, we’re sure that some more details about upcoming episodes will be made available over the next 14 days or so. We don’t necessarily anticipate something that completely reinvents the wheel. The Big Bang Theory prequel knows what it is, and also knows what it’s not. We do still get a few twists here and there, including what is happening with Georgie, but there are certain milestones that we are expecting it to hit here and there.

