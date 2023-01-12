The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 14: Who was eliminated?

Entering The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 14 on MTV tonight, there were a few things that we knew were going to be taking place. For starters, we anticipated one of the more terrifying challenges for the contestants … but also one that would be super-fun for us to watch.

Meanwhile, we were also prepared for things between Jordan and Tori to hit a breaking point and then some. It is fair to remember here that this has been building for multiple episodes now; there’s some good old-fashioned conflict here, and you are adding to this the high stakes that come along with the competition. Of course, that didn’t necessarily mean that either one of them had to leave the competition tonight.

So what happened leading into the Zone and beyond? Well, the first order of business here is saying goodbye to Jordan — one of the two was eliminated tonight, and we give him some credit for putting his absolutely all into this. The showdown with him and Horacio was pretty extreme, but Horacio has shown himself to be a viable contender! Perhaps most importantly, he’s just tied a record for wins when it comes to surviving these eliminations. We’ll have to see whether or not there is something more from him down the road.

Here’s where the irony lies in all of this: Jordan was gone for around twenty seconds. He came back thanks to his Ride or Die Aneesa still being in the game. Kaycee managed to get back her brother Kenny, and then Faysal has back Moriah … which is ironic given how messy things got.

Another twist

One pair was still going to be eliminated, but it wasn’t Fessy and Moriah! Out of all the duos to advance, it’s pretty hilarious that it’s this one.

Technically, no one was eliminated tonight. That’s going to have to wait until next week when we see Kaycee & Kenny face off against Aneesa & Jordan.

What did you think about the events of The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 14 from start to finish?

