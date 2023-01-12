The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 15 spoilers: More changes?

Next week on MTV you’re going to see The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 15 air and with that, bring us closer to the final! We’re at an exciting, dramatic point in the season, one where the competition could ratchet up. It has to with so few competitors left at this point and other changes coming into the game. Who can adjust the fastest, and who can endure the next showdown in the Zone? Both are equally important. We’re of the belief that the best winners of this show are the ones who are tested early and often; here’s to hoping that is going to be the case here.

If you want to learn a little bit more about the future right now, we suggest you check out the full The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 15 synopsis now:

The remaining pairs hoping to earn their spot back in the game must face off in a classic Challenge elimination. Ride or Dies must quickly readjust to a change in the game. One pair of Ride or Dies makes a risky decision to control their own fate.

The majority of the time, risky decisions to control your own fate are good … with the key words being “the majority of the time.” Sometimes, you just gotta be careful and read the room!

Based on what we saw tonight…

We already know that the episode is going to begin with a pretty epic showdown. You’ve got here Jordan & Aneesa squaring off against Kaycee & Kenny, and only one of them will make it back! This really feels like a toss-up since you’ve got some accomplished competitors here on both sides. How could you be that confident either way?

