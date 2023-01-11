The Resident season 6 finale promo: Saving the Governor

As you get yourselves prepared for The Resident season 6 finale on Fox, one thing will be the focus: The Governor. We know that he has been a thorn in the side of Chastain for most of the season and yet, saving his life is going to be essential to the story. Dr. Bell may be relied upon in a way that he hasn’t been in a while, and the future of more than just the politician is at stake; the future of the hospital itself has to be considered.

Based on the first promo for the finale (visit the link here to see it), this particular crisis is going to be front and center for almost everything. Will there be some other big stories around it? We tend to think so, especially when it comes to Conrad and Billie. Yet, we’ve also seen the story with the Governor play out for a big chunk of the season so we’re not shocked that this would be a huge part of what we’re going to get in this final episode.

So can you expect a big cliffhanger when the dust settles? Maybe, but we’re not sure that it would be tied to the Governor since we’ve already seen so much of this story already. We tend to think more that the future of the show would be tied a little bit more to the relationships. It is a scary proposition, no doubt, to end this season without that much in the way of closure, mostly due to the fact that there is no season 7 renewal at Fox. Still, you have to take some chances, and you already probably want a lot of people out there wondering about what the future of the story could be.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for something pretty exceptional from start to finish!

