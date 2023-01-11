The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: The influence of awards

There is no denying that the past 24 hours have been particularly great for The White Lotus over at HBO. Both the series itself and Jennifer Coolidge got some awards courtesy of the Golden Globes, and that’s without even mentioning that there was even more good news handed down at the Screen Actors Guild Awards this morning.

Because of all of this, there may be more interest in season 3 now — the most we’ve seen since the end of season 2. So will all of this awards-show success mean that we’re getting some other news on The White Lotus in the near future? Will HBO hurry the next season along?

The simple answer to this is “no.” The awards-season wins will be useful potentially in influencing HBO to order more seasons, but it’s not going to change how the show is written, produced, or filmed. One of the network’s biggest calling cards is that they give their series time in order to percolate and flourish — there is no reason for them to rush anything along, since that could lead to a decrease in quality.

At the moment, we’re just grateful to know that The White Lotus season 3 is happening, and it seems based on early indications that we’re going to Asia. That could change, so we’ll have to be pretty patient to see where things go. Our hope is that we’ll have at least one returning character from season 2, and that could very well be Portia (Haley Lu Richardson). We don’t know how she would get back to one of these lavish properties without coming into some wealth, but we certainly think that there needs to be justice for Tanya after what happened — Greg is the reason for her death. There has to at least be some way to ensure that justice is served there.

Hopefully, we’ll see season 3 premiere in the first half of 2024 — that feels possible, but as we hinted, there are a lot of factors at play.

