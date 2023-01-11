Willow season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Disney+?

Following the big season 1 finale today on Disney+, what can we say about a Willow season 2? Is there reason to hope?

The first order of business here is pointing out where things stand: For the time being, nothing is official in regards to the future. The Warwick Davis series is a follow-up to the famous 1988 fantasy, and we do think making this was a labor of love for just about everyone involved.

Unfortunately, passion does not always equal success, and that is the big uncertain factor right now when it comes to a season 2. Disney+ will base this largely on the relationship between viewership and cost, which is what they do for the vast majority of their shows.

Story-wise, we do at least think there’s potential for a whole lot more with this show, especially if there is a chance that Val Kilmer could end up getting involved! Speaking to the Radio Times prior to the premiere, executive producer Jonathan Kasdan noted that even though Kilmer was unable to participate in season 1 due to the global health crisis, there is a chance he will surface down the road as Madmartigan:

“One hundred per cent. The intention was that there’s always a place for [Kilmer] in this world … And the moment it’s possible, we’d love to get him on the screen back into that character, because he is such a huge, huge part of the DNA of what all of us love about the original movie, he brought to it something so fresh to the genre.

“If Warwick was the soul of Willow, Val was the spirit, and that is too great a thing to not want and covet having in your television show. So yeah, I hope that a day comes when Madmartigan is revealed.”

Provided that we do get a season 2 renewal, we imagine that we won’t be seeing new episodes for at least another year. A good bit of patience could be required here, but let’s still hope for some great stuff at the end of the day!

