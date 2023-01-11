Magnum PI season 5: Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks cast photos!

Leading up to the Magnum PI season 5 premiere on NBC on February 19, clearly the network decided that we needed all sorts of content! How else can you describe the fact that we got a whole host of new cast photos today? Suffice to to say, we are thrilled.

If you head over to this link, you can see a new Twitter thread featuring the likes of Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, Zachary Knighton, and Tom Kang. Basically, the entire ensemble from the past few seasons is back for more! There’s some cool snaps in here, and we should note for a moment just how meaningful this is. Just remember that the network does not just hand out promo photos to every single show under the sun. It’s actually something that is handed out mostly on select occasions, and it shows further the commitment that the network has to getting the word out there about the new season.

Will all of this stuff help season 5 to be a ratings hit? That remains to be seen, but just from airing a promo during Sunday Night Football alone, NBC was able to reach some viewers who never knew there was a Magnum PI revival at all. Somehow, four seasons at CBS fell completely under the radar. The goal for the show’s new home has to be continuing to reach out to people who may not be all that familiar with what Hernandez and the cast are doing — the diehard fans will be there. You don’t have to be worried about them.

Over the past few days, we have now officially seen promo photos, multiple clips, and some other good stuff. We can only imagine what the network now has in store over the next month-plus. There is potential for SO many other previews, and we hope the embarrassment of riches continues.

