The Bear season 2 premiere date: Where do things stand?

Following Jeremy Allen White’s big win last night at the Golden Globes, what better time than the present to discuss The Bear season 2 and a possible premiere date?

We suppose that first and foremost, we should start by knowing that a renewal has been out there for the FX production (which streams on Hulu) for quite some time. However, you are still going to be waiting for at least a little while. Production is not yet underway on the latest batch of episodes, but it will be in the near future.

From there, we can really start to get a slightly better timeline together in terms of what the future could hold, but we would say right now to exercise a certain amount of patience. You aren’t going to see the series back in the summer, and it could be closer to the end of the year at the earliest. With the massive success of season 1, why would FX want to rush anything along here? They won’t. They will give this show all the time and love it deserves.

Our hope that at least this spring, a little more news will start to trickle in as to what the future of the story will be, and this is where the challenge starts to come in. A big part of what made season 1 special is how it managed, so effortlessly, to stand out from the pack. Sure, it may technically be billed as a comedy, but there were a lot of intense and dramatic moments! It really presents the culinary world in a way that is both gritty and authentic; when you hear about some of the work that White put in to being prepared for this show, you are reminded pretty quickly as to why he won the trophy that he did last night.

