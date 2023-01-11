Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Why not announce July?

Based on just about every bit of evidence out there, Virgin River season 5 is most likely going to premiere in July 2023. Why would we think anything otherwise?

First and foremost, remember this: The Netflix drama starring Alexandra Breckenridge has been a staple of this particular month ever since inception. It has basically been the most stable show that the streaming service has and ultimately, we’re pretty darn grateful about that very thing.

We do think that season 5 will be back in July. However, we also don’t think that the streaming service will announce that for a few more months. Why? It mostly comes down to one simple thing: There’s no perceived benefit to them doing so. There’s probably not going to give away some more information on the future of the show until they really deem it helpful. Typically, we see premiere dates announced two or three months in advance, and we personally do think that there’s a good chance that we’ll learn something specific in May. We would just be personally surprised if we learn a little something before then — unless our prediction is off and Netflix releases the season earlier.

One more thing to consider is that while Netflix probably knows that this season is going to be back in July, they may not know when in July just yet. With that in mind, they probably don’t want to announce something only to have to change it again a little bit later.

Let’s make it clear: We’d love to be wrong here! The big issue is just the past is most often the best predictor of the present, and we don’t really see the streaming service doing all that much different when it comes to this show or its future.

