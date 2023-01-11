Is Andrew McCarthy leaving The Resident, Dr. Ian Sullivan?

Is Andrew McCarthy leaving The Resident, and his role of Dr. Ian Sullivan, following the events of Tuesday night’s new episode?

There is a lot to get into in this piece (just like you would expect), but let’s start off here with the following: Sullivan is gone from Chastain. He opted to depart tonight, hoping to get some sort of further redemption with his daughter Cade after all that he’s gone through. Given his addiction (and his subsequent hiding of it), it never felt like he was going to be able to be around for a substantial period of time.

No matter what the future holds, we’re just grateful that McCarthy was a part of the show for the past year! The ’80s icon is more known these days for directing than acting, so to have him appear on-screen for a chunk of time was a real gift.

Given that Cade is still a major part of the series, that very much leaves the door open to getting to see something more from McCarthy and Ian down the line. She indicated that she is going to check up on him repeatedly to see where he is in his recovery. She does know better than anyone, after all, some of the stuff that he’s battled with and a lot of his personal demons. We want to believe that he will conquer some of them and get better, but addiction is a hard disease! We’ve seen time and time again that the path to recovery is not a straight line and there are a series of different struggles that can be encountered time and time again.

Related – Be sure to get some other news now when it comes to The Resident, including what else could be coming up next

What did you think about the events overall of The Resident season 6 episode 12?

Do you think we could be seeing Andrew McCarthy gone from the show for good? Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







