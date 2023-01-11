Golden Globes 2023 TV winners list: Live updates!

We expected some big TV winners throughout the 2023 Golden Globes — how could there not be given the nominees? This was set up to be one of the most eventful editions of the awards show so far with more categories — and of course the presence of Jerrod Carmichael as host.

If you want to hear more of what we thought about his opening, go ahead and be sure to visit the link here. Below, you can check out a full list of TV winners with some commentary — be sure to refresh the page over the course of the night!

Supporting Actor, Comedy or Drama – Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary. Is this the first big surprise of the night? It could be one of many. We just love this as an old-school fan of Everybody Hates Chris. It’s just nice to see him get this sort of love.

Actress, Comedy or Musical – Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary. This one was absolutely well-deserved, and also not a surprise at all. Williams’ win suggests that the school-set comedy could very well dominate the night.

Actor, Comedy or Musical – Jeremy Allen White, The Bear. What a fantastic performance this was; we’re just glad it was remembered so many months after the first season premiered.

Supporting Actress, Comedy or Drama – Julia Garner, Ozark. Shockingly, she hadn’t won an award for this show as of yet.

