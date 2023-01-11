Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6: Resolution ahead?

In just under 24 hours at the time of this writing, you are going to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6 on Paramount+. The series has been off the air for a pretty long time, so isn’t it nice that we’re back at this point now? We tend to think so.

The most important thing when it comes to this episode right now is actually rather simple: trying to resolve the cliffhanger. Who survives? How much should you really be worried about that at the moment?

Well, to be specific, we’re really not all that worried at all. We tend to think it’s utterly impossible for the show to kill off either of these characters. At this point, AJ Cook and Adam Rodriguez are enormous parts of the show and really, the producers can’t stand handle losing any other cast members. Remember, we are already short both Matthew Gray Gubler and Adam Rodriguez! If you were to cut down on the cast even further at this point, you run the risk of there not being enough people for the BAU to even feel functional.

In the end, our expectation going into this episode doesn’t have much to do with whether or not these specific characters live or die. Instead, it’s more around what the long-term consequences of the cliffhanger could be. It’s possible that one of them gets hurt;, or the aftermath of this explosion could be the thing that starts to get everyone closer to finally getting some answers on Sicarius a.k.a. Elias Voit, the big bad of the season. The further we get into this season, the more likely it will be that he becomes desperate and, because of that, all the more dangerous.

