Succession season 4 premiere date: Why not reveal a month?

Based on where we are right now in the wait for a Succession season 4 premiere date at HBO, we tend to think the anticipation is reaching critical mass. How can it not? Just think about where some things stand here at the moment!

First and foremost, let’s point out that the Jeremy Strong series has been off the air for well over a year now, and all the network has technically said when it comes to a return is that it is starting off this spring. That’s a pretty big window of time, and the only month we think you can technically rule out is June. (It is technically still spring for two-thirds of it, but HBO has already said that season 4 will be eligible for the 2023 Emmys — the cutoff date for that is June 1.)

So why not just go ahead and give us a premiere month if you are not giving us an exact date? If you are the premium-cable network, you may ultimately decide here that there is more merit in just waiting to release an actual day at this point. There’s a chance news could come as early as this weekend with The Last of Us. We are basically at a point where a lot of options and opportunities are out there for the network to get people hyped, and releasing just a month at this point may not do much.

We’re sure that the powers-that-be are at least well-aware that season 4 could be the most important series they have for the rest of the year. Sure, there is another True Detective season coming, but we wouldn’t put it at this level! Meanwhile, Euphoria and House of the Dragon won’t be around until 2024, most likely.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Succession season 4 over at at HBO?

