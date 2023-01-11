Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date: When’s the reveal?

We don’t tend to think that it is too early to start having a discussion about an Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date over at Netflix. Why would we? We don’t think anyone is going to stop talking about that season 3 cliffhanger for at least a little while here.

The first order of business we can get into here is rather simple: Noting that if you want an announcement about a start date, you’re going to need to practice some patience. There isn’t going to be new episodes for at least the next several months, which shouldn’t be all that much of a shock given that production has not even happened as of yet. This is going to kick off in the months to come and after that, some more details about the future will start to trickle in — hopefully, that will include photos over the summer.

If you are hoping to get an official start date, though, you probably won’t see that until at least the fall. The streaming service, with a few rare exceptions, tends to announce dates at least a few months in advance. We don’t tend to think that there is going to be some sort of extreme exception to the rule here. Our hope is just that whenever we do learn when season 4 is airing (most likely December), we get a few teases that goes along with it. Emily’s romantic future of course has a lot of mystery wrapped up in it, but she’s not the only important character on this show! Because we’ve been on the journey for this past little while, we’ve had some great opportunities to get invested in a number of other people at the same time.

Odds are, a full trailer will be revealed around October / November; there should also be a lot of good stuff within that…

