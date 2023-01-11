Big Sky season 3 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Will someone die?

Next week on ABC the Big Sky season 3 finale is going to be here, and make no mistake it is going to be epic. Jenny, Beau, and Cassie are going to have their work cut out for them as they work to ensure that justice is served. However, this is not a world were said justice is guaranteed. There is always a chance for more surprises and you could see a few of them in here.

Do we think that there will be some sort of conclusion to the Sunny storyline? Sure, and we should also point out that Jensen Ackles only signed a one-season deal to appear as Beau. His future remains unclear, but you can argue that the future for the show itself is equally so. There is no season 4 renewal as of this writing and we may not actually know if it is being renewed for a few more months! (This could lead to a special kind of torture in the event that there is some sort of epic cliffhanger at the very end of the road.)

To get some more information now all about the series and the future, we imagine that you check out the full season 3 finale synopsis:

“That Old Feeling” – With Denise and Emily’s lives on the line, Jenny and Beau are determined to bring the Bleeding Heart Killer to justice, no matter what it takes. Meanwhile, Cassie uses her connections to pin down their possible location; and Sunny makes a fiery decision that will change her family forever, but will it all be enough to save the ones they love? Find out on the season finale of “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We should go ahead and note that we’re expecting at least one person to die at the end of this. Why? Well, to put it bluntly, Big Sky just has a tendency to kill a lot of people off. Why would we think that this is going to change all of a sudden?

