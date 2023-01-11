Mayfair Witches season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Rowan spirals

As you prepare to see Mayfair Witches season 1 episode 2 on AMC this weekend, why not dive further into what lies ahead?

The first thing we should really note is that the series premiere was more about setting the foundation than anything else. We know now who Rowan and Deirdre are, just as it’s clear how Alexandra Daddario’s character found herself separated from a true family at an early age. She’s only started to understand the powers that she has, and this will kickstart her on a journey of discovering her identity and who she truly wants to be.

Of course, she hasn’t quite gotten to the acceptance stage of things just yet. As we prepare for episode 2, what we’re going to see instead is this character struggling with a normal life but still doing her best to attempt it. Go ahead and check out the full Mayfair Witches season 1 episode 2 synopsis for more:

Wracked with grief over Ellie’s death, Rowan is out of control and unfit to perform surgeries; her paranoia that someone is following her is proven true; in New Orleans, Deirdre and her mysterious companion Lasher work together to draw Rowan home.

It seems inevitable that at some point, we’re going to see Deirdre find a way to bring Rowan around and we’re going to see a convergence of a lot of these paths; yet, we also don’t think the writers are going to rush anything along at this point. Given that AMC has another Anne Rice adaptation already in Interview with the Vampire and they are plotting some sort of shared universe, there is a level of creative freedom that exists here. Everyone can presumably take their time in a way that they probably would not be able to with other properties.

