The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Why no winter launch?

Given that we had a chance to see season 1 of The Gilded Age last winter on HBO, it feels fair if you are somewhat confused by what is going on now. Why isn’t there more information about season 2 as of yet? The Julian Fellowes drama had an opportunity to be the next Downton Abbey, where there was a new season airing every year at roughly the same time.

However, it is now all the more clear that the corporate powers-that-be are going in a different direction, and it is for reasons that may be rather familiar with a lot of people who enjoy television in this current day and age.

One of the most important things to remember about TV in 2023 is that we’re past the era where you have a new season of a show every year. Sure, it is absolutely fun and exciting when it happens, but this isn’t something that comes about with some extreme element of regularity. The Gilded Age was likely not able to have all of its episodes 100% ready for this month or February based on when it filmed, and HBO does not feel the same pressure to hurry things along that a lot of networks did so many years ago. They can relax in knowing that some shows are going to take a little bit longer and in the end, it’s okay.

Also, HBO also recognizes that most of the rest of their series are in the same boat. The first Monday-night series of the year for the network is not The Gilded Age but rather, Perry Mason, another show that has been off the air for a long stretch of time. It was done filming first and with that, it goes on the air first. The Fellowes drama will still have its opportunity this year, but it’s set to come on in the spring. Another network strategy that is defining this era, after all, is spacing out some shows. There’s a real recognition that no one has to hurry anything along anymore.

Related – Be sure to get some further information when it comes to The Gilded Age

What are you the most excited to see for The Gilded Age season 2, no matter when it airs at HBO?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way soon. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







