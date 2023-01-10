NCIS season 20 crossover delivers huge ratings win; what it means

NCIS season 20We don’t think it is going to be a big surprise to anyone out there that the three-part NCIS crossover event was a huge hit at CBS. What could be interesting, however, is diving more into what the long-term ramifications of a lot of this could be.

So where do we start everything off here? Let’s just get into a talk about basic performance. The first hour of the event (the NCIS season 20 episode) drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.7 million viewers — the show’s best performance in the latter metric since the end of the Mark Harmon era. Meanwhile, the NCIS: Hawaii episode drew a 0.5 and 7.2 million viewers, which is the show’s best performance for Monday-night episode we have seen.

Finally, NCIS: Los Angeles managed a 0.5 and 6.7 million viewers. Per TVLine, that is the largest audience for this show in over two years — and that was probably an episode boosted in part by football.

The larger impact

Could CBS opt for a three-hour NCIS block all of next season? We theorized days ago that this may have been one of the goals of this crossover — not so much to do another one soon, but to see what the ratings were across the board. The network already has a three-hour FBI block and this would enable them to retain viewers in a way that they typically can’t. This would certainly be the best-case scenario for NCIS: Los Angeles, in the event it comes back for another season. (As it stands, it remains very much on the bubble.)

We probably won’t get a firm decision about any of this until we get around to the spring, but we’d say that for now, this is totally something to monitor.

What did you think overall about the three-part NCIS crossover event?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

