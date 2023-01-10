Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: First look at Elijah Wood!

Absolutely there are a ton of things to be excited for with Yellowjackets season 3, but doesn’t Elijah Wood have to be high on the list? We’re talking about the Lord of the Rings star stepping into this world and playing a pretty important role in the present — one that will require him to spend some time with Misty.

(Does anyone else find it fun that Wood and Christina Ricci will be spending so much time together? We do tend to think that these are two characters who have a lot of nostalgia associated with them.)

In a new post on Twitter, you can see thanks to the Showtime drama a first look at Wood alongside Ricci, with the caption of “Welcome to the Bureau of Citizen Detectives.” His character’s name is Walter, and the plan is for him to have a season-long arc and challenge Misty in some fascinating ways. We know that she’s about as offbeat of a character as you’re ever going to find, so of course it makes sense that he would be cut from a similar cloth!

The premiere of season 3 is still a considerable amount of time away and by virtue of that alone, we tend to think that there are going to be a number of other surprises we tend to see throughout. It’s going to be hard to imagine anything different! There’s still a trailer that needs to be released, and we have also yet to see an official photo of Simone Kessell as the adult version of Lottie, someone who could have an enormous role to play both this season and beyond. After all, she seems to be the Outlaw Queen back in the past!

What do you most want to see from Elijah Wood on Yellowjackets season 2?

