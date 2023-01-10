The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Uncertain factors

We recognize fully that The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is going to be premiering far in the future. This is not something to be excited to see for quite some time.

If you have read some of our recent articles, you may already know our current projections: We don’t foresee the Elisabeth Moss series back in 2023. It would be nice if it happens, but there’s no specific filming timeline out there yet. Even when production starts, it will take months for the episodes to be edited once they wrap. This is the final season; this is not something that Hulu is going to rush out in any shape or form. They don’t just have the legacy of this series to think about; they also have The Testaments to consider at some point down the road.

One of the important things to remember here in general is that there are multiple reasons why the show could take longer than expected to arrive. First, you have the question of Moss’ schedule, since she often does other projects during her hiatuses from the show and we don’t get a clear sense that this is going to change anytime soon. Meanwhile, you also have to wonder about filming locations. We tend to think that the bulk of the series will be filmed once more around Toronto, given that is what we’ve managed to see to date. However, we also know that June and Serena’s endgame for now seems to be Hawaii. Can you really use Ontario as a double for the Aloha State? Another filming location could tack on extra time to the production, but that is assuming that the characters ever even make it there.

Another natural consideration here could just be weather — this show has filmed in some really frigid conditions, and maybe everyone would like to change that around a little bit moving forward.

