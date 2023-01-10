NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: EP on Linda Hunt crossover cameo

There were so many great moments from start to finish over the NCIS crossover event, but one feels like it stands out from the pack. We are talking here, of course, about the brief audio cameo from Linda Hunt as Hetty. It was a reminder that she is still alive and out there in the NCIS: Los Angeles universe, and it could set the stage for something more a little bit later.

So how did all of this come about? Speaking to TVLine, LA showrunner R. Scott Gemmill made it clear that this was an extremely important surprise for all of the shows to pull off:

“The triple crossover was such an important event for all of our NCIS families that it was important to have Hetty be a part of it, even if she was physically unavailable … In true Hetty fashion, she proved not only to be on top of what was going on, but she even offered some cryptic advice to help get them out of a jam.”

Hunt is still listed as a series regular for NCIS: Los Angeles, and we do tend to think that at some point, we are going to see the character in the flesh again and it is largely a matter of time. There’s some important story that could very well revolve around her! Take, for starters, the team finding her, given that there is a great deal of mystery all around that. Beyond just that, there’s also the simple fact that she needs to be there for Callen and Anna’s wedding! It would honestly be weird if we didn’t end up seeing her in some shape or form, given her history with Chris O’Donnell’s character — sure, they have gone through a few different issues over the years, but they are still family.

What did you think about the Hetty cameo during the NCIS: Los Angeles part of the crossover?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

