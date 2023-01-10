Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Series finale chatter

Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? We know that there is so much important stuff coming up in the world of the Ryan Eggold series. It’s mostly just a matter of when we’re going to the remaining episodes play out.

Unfortunately, that is not going to be something that happens tonight. There is no new installment of the medical drama on the air and the plan is for the series finale to air as a two-hour event on January 17. (The reason for the hiatus has to do with the Golden Globes.)

So what can you expect as the show gets closer to the end? Well, there are going to be a series of stories that really touch back on stories from the first season — and beyond just that, showcase the challenges of the American medical system. This has been as important to the show as many of its characters.

To get a few more details now, go ahead and check out some newly-released New Amsterdam synopses below…

Season 5 episode 12, “Right Place” – 01/17/2023 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Max and Wilder face a dilemma over approvals for a revolutionary cancer drug as Max learns a secret about his own bout with cancer. Reynolds goes the extra mile to correct a dire medical situation. Iggy tries desperately to help a woman in need, but finds the system is working against him.

Season 5 episode 13, “How Can I Help?” – 01/17/2023 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : In the series finale, everyone’s story reaches a surprising yet inevitable conclusion.

What does a “surprising yet inevitable conclusion” really mean? We don’t tend to think personally that nobody’s fate is ultimately settled, and that particular phrase feels like an oxymoron. In the end, this mostly feels like one of those things that is pure nonsense right now but will make sense in due time.

