The Last of Us season 1 teaser: Keep Ellie alive!

In just a matter of days we’re going to have a chance to see The Last of Us season 1 finally arrive over on HBO; are you ready for it?

The anticipation behind the series at this point is next-level and for good reason. This feels like one of the few video-game adaptations that will actually live to the hype and the more we see, the more excited we are at the end of the day.

So what do we have to share today leading up to the premiere? Think in terms of a new teaser (view here) that sheds some more light on Bella Ramsey’s Ellie and Pedro Pascal’s Joel, the two foundational characters at the heart of the story. We’re hoping that there are going to be opportunities to really dive into who these two are in the TV version, and maybe even add greater depth and emotional resonance. We think that gamers will always appreciate the original more, but both mediums have an opportunity to do something a little bit different.

In a way, you can consider The Last of Us to be an extended and gruesome road-trip story, one that requires these two characters to travel a large chunk of the country amidst a deadly and dangerous outbreak. They’ll form a critical emotional bond, and we tend to think that they both will actually learn a few things from each other along the way.

There’s a good chance that this is going to be the major TV event of the first part of the year — HBO needs that, given that they won’t have a new season of Succession until we get around to the spring.

What are you the most excited to see right now when it comes to The Last of Us season 1?

